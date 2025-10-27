Sky Business launches mobile service for SMEs

Sky has launched a new SIM-only mobile service aimed at the nation’s small and medium-sized businesses.

The pay-TV and broadband giant already has 3 million residential mobile customers and is hoping its “proven expertise and reliability” will prove attractive to business users.

Price plans include the ability to roll over any unused data for up to 12-months which can be shared with other Sky Business mobile customers within the team.

Additional features include the ability to move data plans up or down at any time to meet changing needs and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Mayuresh Thavapalan, Commercial and Marketing Director, Sky Business commented: “Unused data is an invisible cost for many UK businesses, often going unnoticed month after month.

“With Roll & Share, Sky Business mobile helps organisations reclaim value from data that would otherwise be lost, ensuring teams benefit from every gigabyte.

“By providing a business tariff that automatically rolls over unused data and shares it with your team, we’re excited to help businesses thrive by saving time and money.”