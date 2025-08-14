Paramount+ confirms Landman season 2 airdate

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 2 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Paramount+ has set November 16th as the return date for Landman, its hit Taylor Sheridan drama set in the oil industry.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, the show’s first season clocked up 35 million viewers globally and was the streaming service’s top performing original commission. It also ranked as a top ten entry in Nielsen’s streaming audience charts.

Based on Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly’s podcast Boomtown, the upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

The show’s first season cast also included Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Sheridan created the series with Christian Wallace and the show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

