Madden to remain exclusive NFL action sim under new EA & NFL deal

EA and the NFL have announced an “expanded, multi-year” agreement which will see the Madden franchise remain as the exclusive action simulation game for NFL football.

The deal will also deliver new content and experiences to EA Sports College Football plus “entirely new, large-scale interactive experiences for football fans, built around community, social connection, self-expression and gameplay”.

Cam Weber, President of EA Sports, said: “EA Sports and the NFL have built one of the most iconic partnerships in all of sports and entertainment, and we see so much opportunity ahead to deliver for football fans everywhere.

“With more than 2 billion games of Madden NFL played each year, the global community of football fans connecting through play has never been bigger.

“Together with the NFL, we will continue to shape the interactive future of football – expanding Madden NFL, growing College Football, and creating new breakthrough experiences for the next generation of fans.”

Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL, commented: “Madden NFL has become one of the most widely recognized and culturally relevant gaming franchises in the world.

“As we look to this new chapter in our partnership with EA Sports, our focus remains on the success of NFL simulation gameplay and providing our fans with the best entertainment and experiences around the sport they love.”