Lara Croft is heading to Nintendo Switch

Feral Interactive have announced that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, marking the franchise’s debut on the platform.



Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osirisare arcade-inspired action-adventure games that carry all the hallmarks of Tomb Raider, including exploration and discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving, with co-operative multiplayer, character progression and frantic fast-paced combat.