Lara Croft statue unveiled in London ahead of ‘immersive’ live experience opening

A larger-than-life-size statue of Lara Croft has been unveiled ahead of a new live Tomb Raider experience opening in London later this year.

Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience is being produced by Little Lion Entertainment and will take adventure-seekers on a journey as teams of up to eight people join Lara on her pursuit to recover a powerful artifact that has fallen into the hands of a dangerous enemy.

Escape a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, discover an ancient tomb, work through environmental puzzles and battle a secret order as this new adrenaline-fuelled attraction, complete with beautiful scenic worlds, live actors and characters from the Tomb Raider franchise comes to life.

The statue, which has been built in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, will take up residence at the experience’s Stables Market home when it opens in April.



Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO & Founder of Little Lion Entertainment Limited said: “We’re thrilled today to unveil a brand-new look for Lara designed especially for Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience.

“The statue incorporates several of her iconic elements like her braided hair and double pistol holsters and blends her survival instincts and powerful confidence into a single visage.“



Dallas Dickinson, Franchise General Manager for Tomb Raider at Crystal Dynamics adds: “Standing self-assured at the entrance to the attraction, we hope Lara Croft inspires people to embrace their own spirit of adventure as they take on the LIVE Experience.”



Tickets to Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience start at £66 per person and are on sale now at tombraiderlive.co.uk