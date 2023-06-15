The Lara Croft Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch this month 

Lara Croft is headed to Nintendo Switch on June 29th when Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics release The Lara Croft Collection featuring both The Guardian of Light and The Temple of Osiris.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light is an action/adventure game that combines the familiar, exciting hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise, like character progression and fun, fast-paced combat, with player cooperation and competition.

Players take on Xolotl and his armies of creatures, explore the world, and solve puzzles at their own pace. Adventurers can jump in as Lara Croft or play co-op with another player joining as Totec.



Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, featuring stunning visuals and a new story set deep in the deserts of Egypt.

Lara joins forces with rival Carter Bell, and the gods Horus and Isis, to recover the fragments of Osiris before the evil god Set enslaves all of mankind.

Whether playing alone as Lara or teaming up with friends for up to four-player local co-op, The Lara Croft Collection is packed with exhilarating run-and-gun combat against undead hordes and creatures of dark myth, as well as fiendish puzzles and intricately designed Challenge Tombs to test players’ wits and reflexes.

The Lara Croft Collection is available to pre-order in the Nintendo eShop for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24,99.