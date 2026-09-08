Not Going Out marks 20th anniversary with new series and documentary

Image: Avalon

Lee Mack’s Not Going Out returns later this month with a 15th series that both marks the show’s 20th anniversary and takes its episode count over the 100 mark.

In addition to opening episode of the new six-part series, BBC One will air a standalone celebratory documentary, 20 Years of Not Going Out on September 23rd.

Both the documentary and full series will also be available on iPlayer from the same date.

In episode 1, Lee and Lucy regret hosting a twentieth birthday party for Lucy’s goddaughter in their house.

Wisely, Lucy forbids Lee from leaving the bedroom to check that everything is OK in case he (inevitably) ruins the big day. But when Lee hears someone playing his precious, special edition Frankie Goes To Hollywood LP, he just can’t stop himself from rushing downstairs to save it.

Later in the series Abigail Cruttenden and Hugh Dennis return as old friends Anna and Toby and comedy legend Nigel Planer also appears.

Written by Lee Mack and Daniel Peak, the show is produced by Avalon.