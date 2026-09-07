The Inbetweeners to return in new Netflix movie

The Inbetweeners are returning for an all-new film which is currently in production and is set to stream on Netflix.

The new film will reunite audiences with Will, Jay, Neil and Simon more than a decade after the group’s last movie and almost 20 years since the original sitcom first aired on Channel 4.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas are are all confirming to be reprising their roles, while creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are back to write and direct the film.

The duo said: “It’s been super-fun hanging out with our friends again, and we’re going to work hard every week to ensure there are no problemos making this new film for humans”