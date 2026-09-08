Sky Sports sets out 2026/27 NFL coverage plans

Sky Sports is promising NFL fans its “most comprehensive” coverage ever for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

Across the season the nation’s biggest sports broadcaster will air more than 170 live games including every Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football event.

It’ll also show Thanksgiving, NFL RedZone, a first-pick exclusive game every Sunday at 6pm and 9pm, the first regular season match to be held in Paris, plus all three London Games.

And fans will get to see on-site analysis at more games than ever before, including all six European games, the playoffs and Super Bowl LXI.

Additionally, the Sky Sports NFL team will be in the US for the opening three game weeks.

Bridget Condon, who has covered the NFL for the league’s own channels over the last five years, joins the Sky Sports team and will share presenting duties with Neil Reynolds.

Super Bowl champion Ndamukong Suh also rejoins the team, alongside Sky Sports’ Jason Bell and Phoebe Schecter who complete the on-screen line-up as analysts.

Coverage will be available on Sky Sports and the Sky Sports pass on NOW.

Sky customers with Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q, will can use a new Your Multiview feature to watch up to three live NFL games, plus NFL RedZone, side by side on a single screen.