Arrow’s Stranger Things Blu-ray boxset passes £1m in UK sales

The Stranger Things Blu-ray and 4K UHD boxset has become the UK’s best selling release of the year after clocking up more than £1 million in sales since its release on July 27th.

One of Netflix’s most popular shows, the series was given a physical release by Arrow Video in a limited-edition, 25-disc collection available in both Standard and Deluxe editions.

Both feature an array of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, interviews with the cast and crew, and behind-the-scenes featurettes to bring fans “the ultimate Stranger Things experience”.

Additionally, the Deluxe Edition is presented in custom packaging featuring newly-commissioned artwork, alongside a wealth of extra material: a 148-page booklet, exclusive art cards, a Hellfire Club patch, double-sided posters for each season, and much more.

Dean Lawson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Arrow Video, said: “10 years after Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix, to bring the complete series to physical media for the first time ever in the UK and US has been a phenomenal project for Arrow to work on.

“We’re thrilled to see the appetite for this series on physical media and how positively it has been received by fans across the UK and US. Whilst the market as a whole is perpetually volatile, there continues to be a real demand for quality physical media releases.”

According to the British Association for Screen Entertainment industry group, the title’s success is part of a “growing trend toward analogue media” among what it terms as “core consumers” who are willing to pay a premium for collectible releases.

This section of the audience helped grow the value of the 4K UHD Blu-ray market 19.5% YoY in 2025.

Other top selling titles by retail value so far for 2026 include Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 21, Doctor Who: The Movie, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 3, and It: Welcome To Derry – Season 1.

BASE Chief Executive Liz Bales said: “The exciting success of Arrow Video’s Stranger Things release confirms the continuing relevance of physical media and the undeniable influence of fan communities.

“It’s clear that audiences have an appetite for first-rate physical releases and are willing to pay a higher price point to add the right title to their collection.

“These impressive numbers also demonstrate the power of embracing a complementary relationship between different parts of the entertainment lifecycle that are too often siloed.

“To have one of the most popular streaming series of all-time committed to disc in its entirety, and for it to then sell so well while it remains readily available to stream, is a testament to what can be achieved when transactional and streaming work in tandem.

“From the simultaneous theatrical and streaming release of the finale at the start of the year to now a stellar performance on physical right out of the gate, Stranger Things showcases how the whole industry benefits when consumers are offered meaningful choice.”