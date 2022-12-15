Lara Croft to return in new game from Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games

A new Tomb Raider game is in early development at Crystal Dynamics and will be published by Amazon Games.

The as-yet-untitled new game is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story, with Amazon promising it will include “all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of the most revered franchises in gaming”.

Crystal Dynamics will use the Unreal Engine 5 engine to bring to life “the biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date.”

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games.

“Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise.

“Our team is incredibly excited about collaborating with the talented and visionary Crystal Dynamics team to bring the next chapter of Lara Croft’s saga to players around the world.”

“Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider,” said Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics.

“Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities.

“They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!”