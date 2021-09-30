Las Vegas’s Most Iconic Buildings and Casinos

Las Vegas remains one of the best holiday destinations as it is arguably the biggest entertainment hub in the world. The city is full of entertainment centres which include casinos, live action show venues and so many others. It is also home to some iconic and recognisable buildings. This means you can take in the breath-taking architecture, enjoy a live show and then visit one of the many casinos lining the Las Vegas strip for some casino action. If you are thinking of visiting Las Vegas, here are some iconic buildings and world-class casinos you should experience.

The Fashion Show Shopping Mall

The fashion show shopping mall features an alien-looking disc structure that is unlike anything else in the world. The disk structure is pierced by two towers to give this iconic building its distinct look. Built in 1981, this shopping mall is over 174,000 square metres in size and has over 250 stores in it. The shopping mall is named after the glamorous fashion shows that take place within it. Due to its vast selection of stores, the Fashion Show shopping Mall is one of the best places to shop or relax in Las Vegas.

The New York Hotel and Casino

The New York Hotel and Casino was opened in 1997 and is so legendary that it has been used on the US Post Office Statue of Liberty Forever stamp. The building was designed by Neal Gaskins and then its image was mistakenly used on the stamp. The building features American icons such as the Statue of Liberty, the Chrysler Building, the Grand Central Terminal, Sailors Monument and the Empire State Building. This iconic building is located opposite the MGM Grand, another Las Vegas legend.

Aria Resort and Casino

The Aria Resort and Casino is located on the Las Vegas strip and is part of the Las Vegas city complex. Aria Resort and Casino has been hailed as one of the best casinos to play slot games at. It also features the most popular table games, with the roster of games similar to what you would get at popular online casinos.

The Aria Resort and Casino building consists of two high-rise towers made out of curved glass and steel. Apart from the table and slot games discussed above, the casino also offers sports book services, casino bingo, mobile sports wagering through its app, and so much more. Also, all the 4000 rooms in the casinos come equipped with gaming consoles.

Stratosphere Casino, Hotel, and Tower

The Stratosphere tower is a marvel to behold and is also the tallest freestanding tower in the United States. The tower is part of the Stratosphere casino and hotel and was opened in 1996. Tourists can visit the tower anytime it is open and enjoy a view of a large part of the Las Vegas Landscape. The tower has speciality shops, eateries, arcade halls, a gift shop, a theatre and a magic show shop.

Mirage Resort and Casino

The Mirage resort and casino is a prominent part of the Las Vegas Strip. This resort’s marquee is the largest in the world and there are several other attractions including a dolphin habitat, an artificial volcano that erupts and the Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden. The Mirage Resort and Casino is connected to other casino establishments by a tram.

Luxor Las Vegas

The Egyptian pyramids have fascinated us for a long time and so it is not unusual that they have been replicated in Las Vegas. The Luxor Las Vegas is a hotel and casino featuring pyramids that are the same size as those in Egypt. However, these pyramids are made out of glass and feature a Sphinx in the front. The Luxor Las Vegas follows an Egyptian theme which is replicated in the interiors, too.

Las Vegas has some of the most iconic buildings in the world. Many of these buildings are replicas of other buildings, but that does not make them any less impressive. Las Vegas is also home to world-famous casinos so you can always find something to do when you visit the strip.