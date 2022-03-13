Lashana Lynch wins EE Rising Star Award 

Lashana Lynch, who starred opposite Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in No Time To Die, was named as the winner of the EE Rising Star Award for 2022 at tonight’s BAFTA film awards ceremony.

The only award presented at the ceremony which is voted on by the public, the accolade is given in honour of the late BAFTA-winning casting director Mary Selway.

Lynch, who is currently filming historical epic The Woman King in South Africa, beat fellow nominees Ariana DeBose, Harris Dickinson, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee to win the award.

She’ll soon be seen in the film adaptation of Matthew Warchus’ Matilda and has previously starred in Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson, and Shonda Rhimes’ period drama series, Still Star-Crossed.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT & EE, said: “Congratulations to Lashana Lynch, a truly deserving winner.

“2022 marks the 17th year of the EE Rising Star Award and the 25th year of our partnership with BAFTA, a real milestone for us as we continue to shine a spotlight on emerging talent in the film industry.

“After a challenging two years for the film industry, we are pleased to be able to recognise and celebrate the talented actors who have captivated us with their exceptional performances, in person tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.”

Louise Robertson, Executive Director of Partnerships & Fundraising at BAFTA said: “Recognising and championing emerging talent is an integral part of what we stand for at BAFTA.

“We’re thrilled Lashana Lynch has been announced as this year’s winner of the EE Rising Star Award.

“As ever, this year’s shortlist was truly outstanding and we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with EE, celebrating future emerging talent.”