Last Christmas returns to UK’s Official Film Chart

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson’s Last Christmas, which features the music of George Michael and Wham!, has returned to the Official Film Chart. The film takes the number 1 spot as film fans make an early start in the countdown to Christmas.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story flies in at Number 2 following a 4k re-release; the 2016 spin-off of the Star Wars series includes Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn among its cast.

Frozen 2 climbs to Number 3 as V For Vendetta leaps in at Number 4; the 2005 movie starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving enters the Official Film Chart for the first time following a 4k re-release in time for bonfire night.

Onward drops to Number 5 while The Nightmare Before Christmas falls four to 6, landing just ahead of The Untouchables at 7, which enters the chart following the news of Sean Connery’s death.

The Invisible Man lands another week in the Top 10 at Number 8 as last week’s chart topper Hocus Pocus drops to Number 9. Finally, Scoob! rounds off the chart at Number 10.

Catch a preview of Dream Builders in this week’s Official Film Chart online show – the animated adventure is available to Download & Keep from November 16.

As well as OfficialCharts.com, the Official Film Chart can also be found on FindAnyFilm.com.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 11th November 2020

LW Pos Title Label RE 1 LAST CHRISTMAS UNIVERSAL PICTURES NEW 2 ROGUE ONE – A STAR WARS STORY WALT DISNEY 5 3 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY NEW 4 V FOR VENDETTA WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 5 ONWARD WALT DISNEY 2 6 THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS TOUCHSTONE NEW 7 THE UNTOUCHABLES PARAMOUNT 9 8 THE INVISIBLE MAN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 1 9 HOCUS POCUS WALT DISNEY 3 10 SCOOB WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2020