Latest expansion for Free League’s Alien RPG now in stores 

Building Better Worlds, the new expansion for Free League Publishing’s Alien roleplaying game, is now on general release.

Published in association with 20th Century Studios, the core game has enjoyed a series of expansions and international language and platform translations since launching in late 2019.

The new Building Better Worlds expansion contains:

History of Colonization – the story of humanity’s reach for the stars

Creating Explorers & Colonists – expanded character creation rules for life on the frontier

Gear & Ships – an extensive chapter with new gear and spaceships, gloriously illustrated

Extrasolar Species Catalog – new Xenomorphic creatures to encounter

The Lost Worlds – the framework and backstory for a frontier campaign

Expeditions – six thrilling expeditions into uncharted space, playable in any order

The Endgame – the final showdown with everything at stake

Synopsis for Building Better Worlds

Airless moons circle swirling gas giants, eager to be transformed into tomorrow’s paradise. Dark ancient mysteries wait to be unearthed beneath a millennium of debris.

Searing solar flares boil your flesh and blacken your bones as you harness their power to light a hundred worlds. Unstable tectonic plates shift to drown iridium mines in scalding lava.



Even the truth of humanity’s origins awaits you out there, orbiting some dying star. And out there amongst it all is something truly horrifying—something that nature never intended. Something alien.