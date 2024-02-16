Latest Mega Movie Weekend includes deals on Timothée Chalamet’s Dune plus Spider-Man and Top Gun boxsets 

Dune (2021) © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Legendary

Film fans can grab time limited bargains on boxsets and blockbuster titles thanks to this month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale event.

Deals vary between retailers but include big discounts on Dune (2021), Gran Turismo and What’s Love Got To Do With It? plus special prices on Back to the Future, Bourne, Spider-Man and Top Gun boxsets.

Participating retailers include Apple, Amazon, Sky Store, Virgin Media and EE TV Store.

The regular sale is co-ordinated by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the trade body which represents leading film distributors, and runs until Sunday (18th February).

Supporting distributors and studios include Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.