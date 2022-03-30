Latest series of Taskmaster gets airdate

Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love and Sophie Duker have been confirmed as the latest line-up of celebrities to compete on Taskmaster when the show returns to Channel 4 on April 14th.

As always, the series will be hosted by Greg Davies assisted by sidekick Alex Horne who oversees the contestants as they take on the mind-challenging tasks.

The launch of series 13 also sees the unveiling of the brand-new Taskmaster companion app which allows viewers to watch the show on TV and score along at home, taking on the role of the mighty Taskmaster themselves.

The app also features the Taskmaster Academy with quizzes from every series of the show, group and solo tasking games, and a Jukebox featuring all of the music from the show.