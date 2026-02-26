For All Mankind: Apple TV sets launch date for Star City spin-off

Image: Apple TV

Star City, the spin-off from Apple TV’s hit alt-history sci-fi series For All Mankind, will debut on May 29th with new episodes following weekly.

The series is described as a “propulsive paranoid thriller” that takes audiences back to one of For All Mankind’s pivotal moments when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon.

But this time audiences will experience the story from behind the Iron Curtain, including the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

Created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, the series stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies and Priya Kansara.