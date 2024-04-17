Apple TV+ confirms season five of For All Mankind and reveals new spin-off Star City

Apple TV+ has confirmed that a fifth season of its award-winning space drama For All Mankind is coming to the service, along with a new spin-off series.

Produced for the streaming service by Sony Pictures Television, the series is set in an alternate timeline where the USSR beats the US to the moon, setting up a decades-long story of rivalry and, eventually, uneasy partnership in space exploration.

In addition to the season five renewal, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch Star City, a new spin-off from For All Mankind creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind,” said Wolpert and Nedivi who will showrun Star City.

“The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race.

“We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben.

“There is so much to explore and, we along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing ‘For All Mankind’ universe.”