LEGO Marvel Super Heroes gets Nintendo Switch release date

Hit super hero title LEGO Marvel Super Heroes will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8, 2021, Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Marvel Entertainment confirmed today.

Featuring an original story spanning the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic LEGO videogame adventure and humour, the game sees players take on the role of their favourite Marvel Super Heroes as they unite to stop a host of enemies from destroying the world.

Players can unlock more than 100 playable characters from across the Marvel Universe, including fan favourites like Black Widow, Loki, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Deadpool, and Galactus!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for Nintendo Switch also includes the following DLC packs: