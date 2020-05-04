Lego reveals Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga key art

Lego and TT Games are marking Star Wars Day by releasing the official key art for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, their upcoming game featuring all nine Skywalker saga films.



Encapsulating the game’s epic blend of the three Star Wars trilogies, the key art includes some of the greatest heroes and villains seen throughout the saga.

Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.



Thrilling locales also serve as a backdrop to the action-packed key art as players can engage in some of the films’ most legendary battles.

From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial’s treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.



More information on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will come this summer.