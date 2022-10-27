LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition gets new trailer

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition which comes to the Xbox One family of devices PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 1st.

The Galactic Edition will include six new packs in the Character Collection 2, Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars adding more than thirty playable characters.

Plus, the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch.

Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte.



A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for £19.99 or can be purchased separately for £11.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for £2.49.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with The LEGO Group, Lucasfilm Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been played by more than six million players globally since launching in April.