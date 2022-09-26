LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition is heading to stores in November

A new Galactic Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is heading to PC and consoles on November 1st.

Announced by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games the game will be available for the Xbox One family of devices PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Galactic Edition will include six new packs in the Character Collection 2, Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars adding more than thirty playable characters.

Plus, the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch.

Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte.



A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for £19.99 or can be purchased separately for £11.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for £2.49.