LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition now available for consoles and PC

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition is now available for the Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Galactic Edition includes six new packs in the Character Collection 2 – Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, adding more than thirty playable characters.

Plus, the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch.

A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle is also available for £19.99 or can be purchased separately for £11.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for £2.49.