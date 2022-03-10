LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new behind-the-scenes video

A new behind-the-scenes video showcasing how the developers of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brought the game’s locations to life has been released by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is due for release on April 5th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Spanning all three Star Wars trilogies, the game lets fans play as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn and BB-8, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.

Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or podrace on Tatooine, and will be able to travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures.

In the new video the development team share their process in bringing the entire Star Wars galaxy to life with living and breathing versions of iconic locations found throughout the nine Skywalker Saga films, and it’s all complemented by classic LEGO humour at every turn.