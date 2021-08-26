LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new gameplay trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the upcoming new title for consoles and PC, has a new gameplay trailer.

The game spans all three Star Wars trilogies and lets fans play as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn and BB-8, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.

Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or podrace on Tatooine, and will be able to travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with The LEGO Group, Lucasfilm Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released Spring 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

