LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new Mandalorian and Bad Batch DLCs

Warner Bros. Games is celebrating Star Wars Day with the launch of two new DLC packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon while the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games team, and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of LEGO Star Wars characters to date with over 300 unlockable characters from across all nine films.

The Character Collection Pack (Season Pass) expands the roster by including characters from beyond the three trilogies.

In addition to The Mandalorian Season 2 and Bad Batch characters released today, the Character Collection Pack includes previously released character packs The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

All seven packs are included in the Character Collection Pack or via standalone purchases.