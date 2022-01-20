LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer and confirmed release date

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the upcoming new title for consoles and PC, has a new trailer.

The game is due for release on April 5th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Spanning all three Star Wars trilogies, The Skywalker Saga lets fans play as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn and BB-8, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.

Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or podrace on Tatooine, and will be able to travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures.

The game has been developed by TT Games in collaboration with The LEGO Group, Lucasfilm Games and Warner Bros. Games.