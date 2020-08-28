Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets official gameplay trailer

Lego and TT Games have released the official gameplay trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.



Due for release next year, the game spans all three Star Wars trilogies and lets fans fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn and BB-8, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.



From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial’s treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a celebration of the heritage and future of LEGO Star Wars games,” said Michael Denny, Vice President and Studio Head, TT Games.

“For the first time ever, players can explore the legendary adventures from the Skywalker saga in an immense, new game for everyone to play on current and upcoming platforms.”