LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available on consoles and PC

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Released by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games and spanning all three Star Wars trilogies, the game lets fans play as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn and BB-8, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.

Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or podrace on Tatooine, and will be able to travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures.