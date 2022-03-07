LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reveals Character Collection DLC details

Full details of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Season Pass, which contains seven DLC packs with playable characters, have been released by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games.

The game is due for release on April 5th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

At launch, The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

The pack will include the Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil, and the Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack will include young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett and Enfys Nest.



Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack.

The Classic Characters Pack will include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian. The pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19th who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

The Trooper Pack includes Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper and Mimban Stormtrooper and will be available in early access for consumers who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4th for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.



On April 19th, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.

On May 4th, Star Wars Day, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs will be available. The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.