Lenovo Yoga C640 4G laptop now available from EE

EE is now offering the Lenovo Yoga C640 4G laptop on monthly price plans which also include 12-months of Office 365, 24 months of Lenovo Premium Care and 1 month of MacAfee Secure anti-virus software.

The device is the first laptop to be available on EE’s new laptop pay monthly plans.

Customers who choose a Smart Plan will also get a range of inclusive perks including Reserve Data – which provides fast enough connectivity to access services like WhatsApp, Google Maps and Apple Music until next month’s high-speed data starts again – and a choice of ‘Swappable Benefits’ including access to BritBox, Prime Video and BT Sport Ultimate.

Anyone buying the Lenovo Yoga C640 4G before August 27th can get the laptop on a Smart Plan for the same £54 per month cost as an Essential Plan.