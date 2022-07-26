Lexus’ latest RX gets starring role at the Venice International Film Festival

Lexus will be using this year’s Venice International Film Festival to showcase its latest RX large luxury SUV. Both the carmaker, which is marking its sixth consecutive year a sponsor of the event, and the RX will feature prominently at red carpet events during the festival’s run.

The occasion will also serve as the Italian national premiere of the new RX which will be used to chauffeur celebrities and officials to and from red carpet events, supported by other models from the Lexus fleet including models from the Lexus Electrified range and its multi-award-winning LC Convertible.

Due for retail launch towards the end of this year, the new RX line-up will include Lexus’ first performance-focused hybrid, the turbocharged RX 500h with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive force control.

Also available will be the first plug-in hybrid electric RX, the RX 450h+ and the new RX 350h premium hybrid electric model.

“We are excited and proud to return to Venice and have the honour of demonstrating the values that distinguish our brand,” said Maurizio Perinetti, Director of Lexus Italy.

“This is a prestigious and high-profile stage for hosting the premiere of the all-new RX, one of our most iconic models.

“We hope that the festival and its audiences will recognise and appreciate the design, quality, technology and environmental focus that we have invested in the new RX and the creation of another Lexus Amazing Experience.”