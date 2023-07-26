Lexus LBX to enjoy starring role at the Venice International Film Festival

The 80th edition of Venice International Film Festival gets underway next month and Lexus has revealed that its all-new LBX compact SUV will have a starring role after the carmaker signed on as the Official Car of the festival for a seventh consecutive year.

The all-new LBX compact crossover – billed as the smallest Lexus yet – will figure prominently in the fleet of electrified Lexus vehicles, providing luxury transport for VIP attendees during the festival, which runs from August 30th to September 9th.

Actors Zendaya (Spider Man: No Way Home), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Caroline Murino (Casino Royale) will be among those appearing on the red carpet.

Paolo Moroni, Director of Lexus Italy, said: “This year we will again be adding to the magical atmosphere in Venice during the film festival, offering guests the chance to enjoy the ultimate Lexus Amazing Experience.

“We are particularly proud to be bringing the latest addition to our product range to this important stage, the LBX – an SUV that embraces contemporary ideas in design and technology while maintaining the qualities that distinguish the Lexus brand.”