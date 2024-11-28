LG brings new art experience to its Smart TVs

Image: Artlume

LG has partnered with digital art and AI platform Artlume to bring “inspiring art experiences” to LG Smart TV owners around the world who can now display their pick of 15,000 artworks on their TV.

Befitting owners of TVs running webOS 6.0 and above, the available library spans classic masterpieces, contemporary photography, AI art and works from institutions such as the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Ashmolean Museum.

Users can curate personalised playlists via a mobile app and Artlume’s platform also integrates AI art generation, allowing users to create and publish unique art with simple word prompts.

“LG is the perfect partner for us, aligned with our goal to bring love, beauty and passion to people’s lives through the universal language of art,” said Patrick Ashworth, founder & CEO of Artlume.

“We are committed to leaving a profound positive impact on humanity by educating future generations, supporting mental health through the beauty of art, and sharing museum art with the world.”

Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said: “LG is dedicated to transforming how people experience art.

“Through this partnership with Artlume, we are bringing a wide array of incredible art to LG Smart TVs, enriching living spaces.”