New LG and Stingray deal boosts LG Radio+

LG has partnered with Stingray Music to upgrade its free audio streaming service, LG Radio+, which is available to LG TV owners in the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Korea.

By harnessing Stingray’s platform, LG is able to bring listeners over 200 music channels spanning all genres and hundreds of thousands of songs.

Many of Stingray Music’s channels are curated for regional audiences, offering music that resonates with local tastes, trends and culture.

LG Radio+ is available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and the app features a new intuitive to help ease the discovery of music, podcasts and radio shows.

Chris Jo, head of LG’s webOS Platform Business Center, said: “LG is committed to continuously enhancing the LG Radio+ experience.

“Our new partnership with industry leader Stingray will bring LG TV owners a wealth of free content, empowering them to enjoy all the content they love at their convenience.

Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA, commented: “LG’s Radio+ is setting a new bar for engaging customer experiences, and we at Stingray are thrilled to expand our collaboration as their music partner for this exciting new offering.

“Music is the universal language, and the string that binds us across borders and generations. LG’s Radio+ service is set to become another bond for every LG customer, wherever they may be.”