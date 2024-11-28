Gladiator and Terminator return to UK’s bestselling film list

Sir Ridley Scott’s original Gladiator tops this week’s list of the UK’s bestselling movies, helped by interest in the sequel which is currently screening in cinemas.

24 years after its original release, the film’s impressive performance is down to digital sales which make up 95% of total this week.

Alien: Romulus holds strong in second place on digital downloads only, around 2,500 sales behind Gladiator, finishing ahead of this week’s highest new entry, The Wild Robot (3).

Last week’s Number 1 Deadpool & Wolverine slips to Number 4, fresh out of a seven-week run at the top, but still finishes ahead of festive favourite The Grinch (2018) which returns to the Top 5 at Number 5.

The second-highest new entry The Terminator which celebrates its 40thanniversary with a 4K Steelbook release and its first entrance into the Official Film Chart (6).

Rounding out the rest of this week’s Top 10 is Despicable Me 4 (7), former chart-topping sequel Dune: Part Two (8), body horror The Substance (9), and our second Christmas classic of the week, 2004 animated adventure The Polar Express (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th November 2024