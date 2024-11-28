Filmmakers reveal how they recreated ancient Rome for Gladiator II

Paul Mescal and Director Ridley Scott on the set of Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

This new video reveals how ancient Rome was reconstructed for Gladiator II, Sir Ridley Scott’s sequel to his original 2000 historical epic.

The film, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington and is currently in cinemas, picks up the action 20 years after the original movie.

Synopsis:

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The new video sees Sir Ridley, plus Production Designer Arthur Max and Director Of Photography John Mathieson, reveal how they brought the ancient world back to life.