LG Smart TV owners get new streaming channels from Sony and Lionsgate

A new selection of free streaming channels is being rolled out to LG Smart TVs across multiple European markets this week.

The channels are available through LG Channels, a free service available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) which can be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via the TV’s home screen.

The new additions include Sony Pictures’ Sony One Channels – available to users in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland – and a suite of channels from Lionsgate which will be available to users in the UK, Germany and France.

Sony’s line-up includes Sony One Comedy, Sony One Thriller TV, Sony One Faves, Sony One Action HITS and Sony One Blacklist, while the Lionsgate channels include MovieSphere, Wicked Tuna, Anger Management, Ghost Hunters, and Grace & Frankie.

UK and German viewers will also get the newly launched LG 1 premium channel.

LG Channels also offers a range of film channels, including from Rakuten TV and Pluto, plus sports channels from FIFA+, the Tennis Channel and live motor racing from MTRSPT1.