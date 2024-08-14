LG is taking its new FAST channel to France, Spain and Italy

LG expanding availability of LG 1, its streamed TV channel available on LG Smart TVs, to more European markets following a successful launch in the UK and Germany earlier this year.

Launching later this year in France, Spain and Italy, the channel offers content from major studios including Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Fremantle and is part of LG Channels, the company’s exclusive free streaming service.

LG also recently launched a time shifted version in the UK and Germany, enabling viewers to watch one hour after the original broadcast.

It’s also launched a channel in the US called LG Channels Showcase which features content from range of film studios including Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment.