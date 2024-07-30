What are FAST channels?

Samsung’s TVs offer a curated line-up of FAST channels. Image: Pexels.

‘FAST channel’ is a term that’s increasingly used but what exactly does it mean?

A FAST channel is a channel which, like a traditional channel you’d find on Sky or Freeview, shows a pre-determined schedule of programmes.

Unlike traditional channels, FAST channels are only delivered over broadband. They’re often built around a single show or theme but can offer a mix of content from multiple genres.

They’re normally accessed through a programme guide (EPG) either within an app or alongside your TV’s broadcast channels.

The name stands for Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television and, as that implies, the channels are offered subscription-free in return for watching adverts before and during shows.

Apps which offer FAST channels include Paramount’s Pluto TV, Amazon’s Freevee, Rakuten TV, and ITVX which has channels dedicated to some of ITV’s biggest hits including Midsomer Murders and The Only Way is Essex.

More apps – including Channel 4 and the BBC’s U app (previously UKTV Play) – are also set to add FAST channels to their line-ups.

Netgem, which powers TV services for broadband companies, offers a range of FAST channels alongside the Freeview line-up in order to maximise viewer choice.

In addition, smart TV makers, including Hisense, LG and Samsung, offer their own curated line-up of FAST channels which can be found in the same programme guide used to find and navigate your regular broadcast channels.

FAST channels are an increasingly popular way for broadcasters and production companies to monetise their old shows – while some are happy to license individual programmes to other companies, a growing number are setting up their own channels which they then make available via multiple apps and services.

Examples include the BBC’s commercial arm which operates a growing number of FAST channels around brands such as Top Gear, plus leading distributor All3Media which runs channels built-around its Monty Don, Great British Menu and Fifth Gear libraries.

In addition, sports streamer DAZN has partnered with Pluto TV to launch channels featuring its content and Sony is now offering 54 channels built around its archive through TV manufacturers in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.