Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange star in trailer for Marlowe

Image: Sky.

Sky has revealed the official trailer for Marlowe, a new Sky Original film based on Raymond Chandler’s classic gumshoe and starring Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange.

Directed by Oscar-winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, The Company of Wolves) and written by William Monahan (The Departed), the film will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 17 March when it’ll also be available on streaming service NOW.

Set in the late 1930s, this neo-noir thriller brings Old Hollywood to life with a story which follows a private detective Phillip Marlowe (Neeson) who’s hired to find the ex-lover of a glamourous heiress (Kruger).

It looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood actress (Lange) and her subversive daughter.

The ensemble cast also includes Adewale Akinnuoye- Agbaje (His Dark Materials), Danny Huston (American Horror Story), Alan Cumming (Goldeneye) and Colm Meaney (Gangs of London).