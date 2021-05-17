Liam Neeson’s Made in Italy gets a DVD and Digital Download release next month

Transport yourself to sunny Tuscany when Made in Italy arrives on DVD and Digital Download on June 14, courtesy of Lionsgate Home Entertainment UK.

This heart-warming comedy, set in glorious Tuscany, tells the story of bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson) who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Micheál Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife.

Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair.



Renovations go badly, and father and son find themselves at odds –not for the first time. Robert’s comical lack of DIY experience leads him to seek help from some colourful locals, but for Jack, the state of the house seems to mirror his search for memories of happier times with his mother.

Then Jack falls for Natalia, a vivacious young Italian chef, who restores both body and soul with delights from her local trattoria -until the pair find their developing relationship in jeopardy from Natalia’s jealous and threatening ex-husband.



As Robert and Jack painstakingly restore the villa to its previous glory, father and son also start to mend their relationship. The future may now look quite different and surprise them both.