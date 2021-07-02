Life in Colour with David Attenborough is getting a Blu-ray release

David Attenborough’s critically acclaimed BBC series Life in Colour is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Download-to-Own on 26th July via Dazzler Media.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

The natural world is full of colours we tend to take for granted. In this series, David Attenborough travels from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal extraordinary ways that animals use colour.

The peacock’s magnificent tail evolved to impress the peahens, while the poison dart frog’s bright colours warn of its deadly toxin, and the Bengal tiger’s orange-black stripes help it to hide from its prey in a surprising way.



New camera technologies – some developed especially for the series – allow us to see colours usually invisible to our eyes. From the UV signals on a butterfly’s wings and facial markings on a damselfish, to the strange polarisation patterns on a mantis shrimp, David Attenborough reveals a hidden world of colour like never before.