Limited Run Games to release new Jurassic Park classic games collection

A new collection of retro Jurassic Park games is heading to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One later this year to mark the first film’s 30th anniversary.

Released by Limited Run in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues and adds new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming.

The collection will be available in three editions:

Standard Edition

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Classic Edition

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

SteelBook

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Prehistoric Edition