Limited Run Games to release new Jurassic Park classic games collection

A new collection of retro Jurassic Park games is heading to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One later this year to mark the first film’s 30th anniversary.
Released by Limited Run in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues and adds new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming.
The collection will be available in three editions:
Standard Edition
- Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Classic Edition
- Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- SteelBook
- Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case
Prehistoric Edition
- Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- SteelBook
- Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case
- Replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID card inspired by the Jurassic Park game
- Physical CD soundtrack featuring original music from the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- Mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame
- Packaging inspired by the classic Jurassic Park toys