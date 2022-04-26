Lionsgate agrees content deal with The Roku Channel￼

Roku has sealed a content deal with Lionsgate which will see big name films from the studio’s stable, including the John Wick franchise and Expendables 4, available to stream on The Roku Channel.

Other films covered by the deal include Borderlands and White Bird: A Wonder Story.

The Roku Channel offers a line-up of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the US, with versions also available in Canada and the UK.

In addition to Roku devices, the channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer.

“This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku, said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate.

“This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window.”