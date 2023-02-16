Lionsgate releases new trailer for John Wick Chapter 4

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for John Wick Chapter 4 which comes to cinemas and IMAX screens on March 24th.

Joining Keanu Reeves for the franchise’s latest instalment are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane

Synopsis:

John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.