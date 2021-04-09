Lionsgate to release Anthony Hopkins and Anson Mount’s The Virtuoso next month

Photo Credit: Lance Skundrich

Anson Mount (Star Trek: Discovery) is a deadly assassin sent on a mission by his cold-blooded boss, Anthony Hopkins (The Father), in slick neo-noir thriller The Virtuoso.

The film is being released by Lionsgate on Digital Download 30 April and DVD 10 May and is now available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor (Hopkins).

Given only a time, a location, and a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious foe from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse, The Green Mile). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) at the town’s rustic diner threatens to derail his mission altogether…

Offering noir-style thrills and cloak-and-dagger mystery, The Virtuoso also features Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, V For Vendetta) and Richard Brake (3 From Hell, Game of Thrones), and is directed by Nick Stagliano.

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.