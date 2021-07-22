Live 4K HDR sport arrives on Sky Q in time for the Olympic Games

Sky Q customers will be able to enjoy their first Ultra HD live sport with High Dynamic Range (HDR) with the arrival of Eurosport’s dedicated 4K channel which launches on the platform today, Friday, 23rd July.

Eurosport will be bringing sports fans extensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games on its channels and through discovery+, with additional coverage also available on the BBC’s TV and radio channels.

Customers can find all the action by saying “Olympics” into their Sky Q voice remote.

Sky will also be bringing HDR to more than 100 live Premier League matches starting with the first fixture on Friday 13 August, when Brentford host Arsenal.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “Bringing HDR to live sport for the first time means you can feel closer to all the action of the Olympics and Premier League games, with the ultimate picture quality that creates the best at-home viewing experience. For sports fans, it’s the next best thing to being in the stadium.”

To watch in HDR, customers will need a compatible TV, a HDR ready Sky Q box and Ultra HD + HD or Q Experience subscriptions.