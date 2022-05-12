Live boxing comes to BBC Two Wales this month

BBC Two Wales will bring boxing fans live coverage of a heavy-hitting night of Championship Boxing on Saturday 28 May with coverage also available on iPlayer.

The fight night, which takes place at the LC Swansea on Saturday 28 May, will feature three title fights, with coverage from the event presented by Jason Mohammad and Polly James.

The pair will be joined by Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price and, on commentary duties, former boxer Gary Lockett, former WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli and Steff Garrero.

A stacked card will see Risca’s Jake Tinklin face Cardiff’s Lloyd Germain for the vacant Welsh Welterweight Championship, plus Joshua John from Port Talbot against Scotsman Mark McKeown for the vacant Celtic Featherweight Championship, with all four fighters currently undefeated at professional level.

Both Lloyd Germain and Joshua John are trained by renowned cornerman Tony Borg, who runs the famous St Joseph’s Gym in Newport, and previously trained former world champion Lee Selby.

A further championship bout for the vacant Welsh Middleweight Championship will take place between Morgan Jones from Aberdare and Gerome Warburton from Colwyn Bay, along with a full Welsh undercard including Ryan Pocock (Newport), James Atkins (Porthcawl), Moses Jolly (Swansea) and more.

Jason Mohammad also presents a half-hour preview programme on the eve of the event on BBC One Wales, with contributions from Lauren Price and Enzo Maccarinelli.

The programme will feature profiles on each of the boxers in the main events, plus a look at the wider Welsh boxing scene. A further highlights programme from Swansea will go out on BBC One Wales in the days following the event, also presented by Jason Mohammad and Polly James.

Nick Andrews, BBC Wales’ Head of Content Commissioning said: “Wales has a long and proud boxing history which has produced some amazing sporting heroes in the past, from Howard Winstone to Steve Robinson to the undefeated Joe Calzaghe, arguably the country’s finest fighter.

“It’s a sport that resonates with us and as such we are really excited to be able to bring three Welsh title fights free to air on a Saturday night.

“It’s also great to broadcast live from Swansea, a city with a fine boxing tradition, and have one of their own, former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli, as part of the commentary team alongside Lauren Price and Gary Lockett.

“Hopefully we’ll be watching the next generation of fighters who will follow in their footsteps.”

Full Schedule